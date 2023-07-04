Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,645 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,376,368.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,479 shares of company stock valued at $13,775,178 over the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $145.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.88.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

