Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

Cintas Stock Down 1.9 %

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $487.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.33. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $363.59 and a 52-week high of $497.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

