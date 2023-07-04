Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK opened at $90.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.04. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $113.67.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

