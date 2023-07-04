Grimes & Company Inc. Decreases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $261.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.78. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $269.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

