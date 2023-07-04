Grimes & Company Inc. Buys New Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,312 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,510,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $254.64 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $256.83. The firm has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 404.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.51 and its 200-day moving average is $195.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.37.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,866,402.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total value of $8,729,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $118,866,402.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,558 shares of company stock valued at $51,371,576. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

