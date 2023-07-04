Grimes & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $697,398,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 397.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $222,041,000 after acquiring an additional 697,591 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,645,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,508,000 after acquiring an additional 659,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 695.5% in the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 585,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,017,000 after acquiring an additional 512,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $261.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.78. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $269.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

