Grimes & Company Inc. Has $410,000 Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,813,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,036,000 after acquiring an additional 83,177 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,442,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,604,000 after buying an additional 101,862 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,294,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,991,000 after buying an additional 853,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZN. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus reduced their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AZN opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.38. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

