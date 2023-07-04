Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock worth $1,419,830,991. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

NYSE:WMT opened at $158.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $120.06 and a one year high of $158.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.69.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

