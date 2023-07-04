Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 171 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,798 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,867,497,000 after buying an additional 701,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,516,639,000 after buying an additional 313,686 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $158.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.06 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.69.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,830,991. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

