Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $329.47 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $192.90 and a one year high of $331.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.47 and a 200-day moving average of $284.47. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,217 shares of company stock worth $4,687,705 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

