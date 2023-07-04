Grimes & Company Inc. Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 5.7% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 118.7% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $213,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.6% during the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HSBC cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.32.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

