KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Position Cut by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in KLA by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.00.

KLA Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of KLAC opened at $484.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $433.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $488.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. KLA’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.13 EPS. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,303,908.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,996 shares of company stock valued at $9,210,673 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

