Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 33.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at $21,002,607.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,625. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on FI. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.95.

NYSE FI opened at $125.95 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.26 and a one year high of $126.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.