Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after buying an additional 408,569,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,519,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,137,000 after buying an additional 505,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,721,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,307,000 after buying an additional 237,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,031,000 after acquiring an additional 305,365 shares during the period.

SCHA stock opened at $44.03 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

