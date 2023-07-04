Grimes & Company Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 90.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,387 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Cintas by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Cintas by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $487.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $363.59 and a 52 week high of $497.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $474.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTAS shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Argus lifted their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.