Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Decreased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL opened at $117.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.63. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. Oracle's revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,007,544 shares of company stock valued at $682,511,547. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

