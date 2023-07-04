Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $200,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,208 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,356,122,000 after purchasing an additional 358,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,222,866,000 after acquiring an additional 120,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Target by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $966,059,000 after acquiring an additional 183,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $134.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $183.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

