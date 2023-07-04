Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 89 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,602 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Target by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,356,122,000 after acquiring an additional 358,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after buying an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,866,000 after buying an additional 120,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Target by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $966,059,000 after buying an additional 183,575 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Target Stock Up 2.2 %

Target stock opened at $134.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $125.08 and a 1-year high of $183.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

