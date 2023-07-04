Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 340 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $310,000. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,704,000 after buying an additional 25,603 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $95.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.71. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

