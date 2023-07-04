Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,515 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,968 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Shell by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,060,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,256,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,903 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shell by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,082,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,200,672,000 after acquiring an additional 312,570 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Shell by 96,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at $677,739,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at $658,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE SHEL opened at $60.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $212.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $62.75.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,525.14.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.