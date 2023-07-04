Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after purchasing an additional 418,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $444,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,917,000 after purchasing an additional 158,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $234,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $57.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.38.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

