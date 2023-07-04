Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter worth $3,251,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter worth $1,970,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in Atlassian by 3.0% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 35,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $167.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $300.29.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,162 shares in the company, valued at $16,141,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,162 shares in the company, valued at $16,141,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $669,748.47. Following the sale, the president now owns 213,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,427,161.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,163 shares of company stock worth $53,334,229 over the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

