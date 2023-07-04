Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 10,867,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,253,000 after acquiring an additional 49,543 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,362,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,326,000 after acquiring an additional 686,514 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,181,000 after acquiring an additional 616,973 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after acquiring an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,895,000 after acquiring an additional 362,071 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $111.05 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.52.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on COF. Bank of America boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.26.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

