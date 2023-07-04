Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,416,000 after buying an additional 674,456 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $117.54 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $138.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.77.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

