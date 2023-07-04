Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,185 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000.

IWD opened at $158.39 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $162.12. The stock has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.74 and a 200-day moving average of $153.50.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

