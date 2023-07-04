Avestar Capital LLC Has $335,000 Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,043,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,026,747,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,184 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,654,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,108,000 after acquiring an additional 19,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,391,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,898,000 after acquiring an additional 25,752 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,358,000 after acquiring an additional 66,309 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,285.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,394,900.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,677,413.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,397 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,229. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BR stock opened at $163.89 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $183.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

