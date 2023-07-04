Avestar Capital LLC Buys 229 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 1,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $98.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.69 and its 200 day moving average is $105.55. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $122.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ETR. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.08.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.