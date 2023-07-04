Avestar Capital LLC Trims Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,034,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,402,000 after purchasing an additional 366,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Carrier Global by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,414,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,747 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,462,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,872,000 after purchasing an additional 67,877 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $50.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.18. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $50.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

