iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,015 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $446.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $424.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.29. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $446.61. The company has a market cap of $333.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

