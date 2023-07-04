Triangle Securities Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $133.66 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $121.37 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.39.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.