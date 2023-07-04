Triangle Securities Wealth Management Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,422 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $140.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.63.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

