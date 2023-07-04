Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 198 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 22,861 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Navalign LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 58,246 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS opened at $69.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.86.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. TheStreet cut CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

