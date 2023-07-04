Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $574,000 Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.04.

NYSE PNC opened at $127.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.04. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

