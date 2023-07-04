Empire Financial Management Company LLC Invests $299,000 in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Empire Financial Management Company LLC owned about 0.07% of AxoGen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AxoGen by 1,282.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AxoGen by 610.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in AxoGen by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gregory Gene Freitag sold 41,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $365,645.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,527,075.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AxoGen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $13.66.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.80 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 15.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

