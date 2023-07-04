PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Lowered by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 16,362.5% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $185.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $255.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 106.53%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

