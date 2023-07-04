Novare Capital Management LLC Acquires 898 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.1% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $938,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 68.6% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after buying an additional 19,210 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 62,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 150.0% during the first quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $185.60 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $255.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.13.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

