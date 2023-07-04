1,883 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,883 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ADSK. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.84.

Shares of ADSK opened at $203.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.78. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.94 and a 12 month high of $235.01. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

