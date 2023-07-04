WBH Advisory Inc. Takes $835,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,653 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in FedEx by 0.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in FedEx by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.11.

FDX stock opened at $247.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $250.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.59.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.52%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,557 shares of company stock worth $41,318,655 in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

