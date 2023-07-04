WBH Advisory Inc. Invests $690,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,205 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $482,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Up 0.5 %

CMCSA opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $174.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.