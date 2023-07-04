Stonegate Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14,239.7% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,305,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,412,000 after purchasing an additional 42,010,836 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% during the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,523,000 after acquiring an additional 609,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $100,880,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $178.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.85. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

