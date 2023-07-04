Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Sells 250 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 642,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,395,000 after purchasing an additional 65,837 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 200,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 177,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,865,000 after acquiring an additional 37,665 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 363,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. BTIG Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK opened at $114.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.79.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,766,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

