Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $54.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $206.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile



Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

