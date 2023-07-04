SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Lowers Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 508 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,903,103,000 after purchasing an additional 851,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,858,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,921,651,000 after buying an additional 247,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,289,386,000 after buying an additional 1,893,192 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,499,294 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,566,516,000 after purchasing an additional 414,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE UNH opened at $477.83 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $444.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $483.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.68.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.