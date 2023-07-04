Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 447,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $311,238,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

