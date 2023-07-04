Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,343 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,792 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.9% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $18,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $477.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. SVB Securities reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $592.68.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

