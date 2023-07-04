Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Position Lowered by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,912 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,847. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

