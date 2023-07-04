The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th.

Progressive has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 46.8% per year over the last three years. Progressive has a dividend payout ratio of 5.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Progressive to earn $7.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $132.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Progressive has a 12-month low of $109.42 and a 12-month high of $149.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Progressive will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,377,837.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,930 shares of company stock worth $3,520,185. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $840,885,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $802,968,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Progressive by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,665 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $92,117,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Progressive by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,289,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,264,000 after purchasing an additional 704,428 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

