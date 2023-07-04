Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a report issued on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Verizon Communications’ current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

VZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average of $38.24. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $51.88.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $32,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $407,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

