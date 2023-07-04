Kovack Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,207 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,089,000 after buying an additional 213,612 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,527,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,684,000 after purchasing an additional 226,510 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after buying an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,521,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,327,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,235,000 after buying an additional 40,992 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.51.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

