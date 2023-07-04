Empire Financial Management Company LLC Takes Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 16.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,472,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,636,000 after purchasing an additional 210,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total value of $531,603.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $357,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,783 shares of company stock worth $3,110,228. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $137.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $143.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.91.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

